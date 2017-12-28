Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze after being harassed by three men in a village in Gorakhpur district, a police officer said today.

The girl, a Class IX student at a school in Mumbai, had come to her village Semra Buzurg 10 days ago on vacation where three youngsters identified as Rahul, Amit and Arjun harassed her, the officer said.

The teenager's mother had complained about the misconduct to the mother of one of the accused yesterday, after which a heated argument ensued between the two families which turned into a scuffle, he said.

Saddened over the incident, the girl sprinkled kerosene and set herself ablaze, the officer said.

The teenager, who suffered 50 per cent burn injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the two of the three accused were arrested. PTI SAB SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.