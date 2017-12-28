Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Gold rallied for the fourth straight session, surging further by Rs 125 per 10 grams to finish at Rs 29,245 at the bullion market here today following sustained demand from stockists and retailers amid bullish global cues.

Silver continued to rise for the eight straight session gaining Rs 280 per kg to Rs 38,365 on persistent offtake from industrial units.

Standard gold (99.5 per cent purity) climbed by Rs 125 to end at Rs 29,245 per 10 grams from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 29,120.

Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also moved up by a similar amount to close at Rs 29,395 per 10 grams compared to Rs 29,270 yesterday.

Silver (.999 fineness) rose by Rs 280 to conclude at Rs 38,365 per kg as against Rs 38,085 previously.

Globally, gold hit a one-month high early today, surging for the ninth straight session as a retreat in the dollar on the back of lower US bond yields drove gains in commodities priced in the currency.

Spot gold was up at USD 1,291.74 an ounce in early European trade, having earlier touched its highest since November 29 at USD 1,293.25 an ounce. US gold futures for February delivery were up USD 2.80 an ounce at USD 1,294.20.

Silver was higher at USD 16.78 an ounce after hitting its highest since late November at USD 16.82 earlier. PTI ARR SBT .

