New Delhi, Dec 28 ( PTI) The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of over 5.4 lakh more affordable houses for urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), according to an official release today.

The construction of houses entails an investment of Rs 31,003 crore. The central assistance will be to the tune of Rs 8,107 crore, the release said.

In the latest approval, Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,42,447 houses, while Uttar Pradesh got 1,20,645 houses and Karnataka 1,18,646.

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,00,341 houses; Jharkhand 30,486; Chhattisgarh 29,703 and Arunachal Pradesh 2,822 houses.

This takes the total number of houses funded under PMAY (Urban) to 37,42,667. PTI MP SMN .

