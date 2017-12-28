Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) today approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 1,587 crore, including those of Panasonic India and Kandhari Beverages, which had sought special incentive package under the Enterprise Promotion Policy.

The HEPB, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, recommended package of incentives for projects "Panasonic India, Enrich Agro, Kandhari Beverages, Star wire (India) Limited, Gurutech Infra Earth Private Limited, Atotech Development Center Private Limited and KAP CONES Private Limited." Total investment of Rs 1,587 crore, having employment potential of 2,200 persons, would be on ground very soon across the districts such as Panchkula, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Ambala, Faridabad and Gurugram, an official release said here.

Further, one of the objectives to attract the investment in thrust sector also would be met through these investment which is proposed across the sector such as R and D, Food Processing, Electronic System Design and Manufacturing and Component Manufacturing for aerospace and defence sector, it said.

Meanwhile, it was informed in the meeting that HEPB has granted more than 6,000 clearances through Â‘invest-HaryanaÂ’ portal and 4,820 Composite Application Forms (CAFs) have been submitted catalysing potential investment of Rs 1,28,550 crore and employment to 6,67,606 persons. PTI SUN MR .

