Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced the release of additional three per cent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees with effect from July 1, 2017.

Making the announcement while addressing the secretariat employees, he said that it would be paid in cash with salary for the month of January and the pensioners would also get three per cent dearness relief.

The total burden on account of the release of additional DA would be Rs 180 crore annually, he added.

Urging the employees to work with dedication, he said that the government would try to create more jobs but the scope was limited.

He said that the employees should also work beyond duty hours to give enough time to the society.

"We have always maintained cordial relations with the employees and I wish that the tradition would be continued in future as well," he said, adding that the government would do everything possible for the benefit of the employees.

He said he was always open to suggestions and considers learning as a continuous process and asked the employees to give their suggestions whenever needed. PTI PCL SMN .

