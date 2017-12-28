Laitkor (Meghalaya), Dec 28 (PTI) Opposition Hills State People Democratic Party today alleged corrupt people were responsible for the financial mess in the state and if elected to power the HSPDP-UDP alliance will provide a clean government.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due early next year and the HSPDP has forged a pre-poll alliance with United Democratic Party (UDP).

HSPDP president Ardent Basaiawmoit alleged corrupt officials were allowing corruption to take place at various levels in the government resulting in low availability of funds for developmental works and causing hardships for the people.

"HSPDP will not tolerate corruption at any level of governance. We will not be afraid to pull out all the corrupt people in governance responsible for all the financial mess in the state. We will take them to task," he said.

"Our vision is very clear Â– to remove hardships of the people and to protect them through appropriate legislations and to root out corruption," the HSPDP president said.

The HSPDP has at present four MLAs.

As per the pre-poll alliance with the UDP, he said the HSPDP will be contesting in 10 seats reserved for the party.

But the party and will also put up candidates in another nine free-to-contest seats in the Khasi - Jaintia Region, the HSDP president said.

Basaiawmoit, who is also the MLA from Nongkrem seat distributed work orders worth Rs 2 crore to beneficiaries under the Special Rural Work Programme of the government.

The HSPDP president also distributed work orders worth Rs 2.5 lakh each under the Intensive Sports and Youth Development Programme and the Development of Traditional Folk Music. PTI JOP RG .

