(Eds: With additional inputs) New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) India today slammed Pakistan for making "absurd" charges of a chip, camera or a recorder being installed in the footwear of the wife of imprisoned Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav and said Islambad was on to a mischief after showing discourtesy towards his family.

Making a statement on the meeting of Jadhav with his wife and mother in Islamabad earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it came after 22 months and was "misused by Pakistan as an instrument to further its propaganda." Jadhav's mother and wife were taken for the meeting through a separate door without informing the accompanying Deputy High Comissioner of India, stripped of their bindi, bangles and 'mangalsutra', made to change into different clothes and wear slippers by discarding their shoes, she said.

Swaraj emphasised that both the wife and the mother were asked to remove their bindis and jewellery, which had led Jadhav to ask about the welfare of his father as soon as they sat down for the meeting. Normally, a Hindu woman does not wear the 'mangalsutra' and bindi or vermillion after the death of her husband.

After the meeting, Pakistani authorities also did not return the shoes of Jadhav's wife despite repeated requests.

Swaraj said not returning the shoes has given rise to suspicion that Pakistan was up to some "mischief".

"The Pakistan authorities have been cautioned against any mischievous intent in this regard through a Note Verbale yesterday," she said.

Now, Pakistani authorities are talking of chip, camera or a recorder being installed in the shoes, she said. The charge is "absurbity beyond measure," she said, adding that the two women had cleared security at airports in Delhi and Dubai and in Pakistan and no such device was detected during these thorough airport security checks there.

"The meeting of Kulbhushan Jadav with his mother and wife was portrayed by Pakistan as a humanitarian gesture. However, the truth is that both humanity and compassion were missing during the meeting that was arranged on humanitarian and compassionate grounds," the External Affairs Minister said.

Swaraj said there was "a serious and gross violation of human rights of the family members of Jadhav and an intimidating atmosphere was created for them during this meeting." "There are not enough words to condemn the same," she said. "I am fully confident that this entire House and through the House, the people of India, strongly condemns, in one voice, the obnoxious behaviour of Pakistan and affirm their solidarity with the Jadhav family." The Minister said the government had approached the International Court of Justice and obtained provisional measures staying the execution of the death sentence that was passed on Jadhav through "a farcical Pakistani military court process." "While the imminent threat to Jadhav's safety was averted as a result, we are now engaged in seeking a permanent relief, based on stronger arguments, through the legal avenue offered by the International Court of Justice," she said.

She said the mother and wife, on their return from Islambad, had conveyed to her that Jadav appeared "under considerable stress and was speaking in an atmosphere of coercion." "As the meeting progressed, it was clear to them that his (Jadhav's) remarks were tutored by his captors and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities. His appearance also raised questions of his health and well- being," she said. PTI MJH NKD ANZ ARC .

