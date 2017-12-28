Iranian media says 5.1-magnitude quake jolts south
Tehran, Dec 28 (AP) Iranian media are reporting a 5.1- magnitude earthquake in the southern Kerman province.
The semi-official ISNA news agency says the temblor today rocked the village of Hojedk, about 700 kilometres south of Tehran. It says the quake's depth was 9 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The province has been hit by several medium-intensity earthquakes in recent days.
Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In November, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people. In 2003, a 6.6- magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. (AP) CK .
