IS claims Kabul bombings: propaganda agency
By PTI | Published: 28th December 2017 04:17 PM |
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 05:46 PM | A+A A- |
Cairo, Dec 28 (AFP) The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite cultural centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul today that killed about 40 people.
The extremist group said it targeted the centre with three bombs followed by a suicide bombing, in a statement on its propaganda outlet Amaq. (AFP) ZH .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.