challenges Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) As BJP government completed three years in office today, Chief Minister Raghubar Das patted himself for "achievements" during the period, but also set eyes on challenges confronting the resource-rich state, the major being unemployment.

Das said his government has strengthened the rural economy and provided jobs to more than one lakh people in the past three year but, according to him, unemployment still remains a challenge.

The state government has given jobs to more than one lakh people, 95 per cent of whom are locals, during this period, he said and promised to create 50,000 more jobs by next June.

He said he believes in taking everyone along for overall development of the state.

"Our government is working with a mission and a vision. I believe in taking everyone along. I have taken opposition parties along irrespective of their ideologies as they too have made contributions in taking the state forward," the chief minister told a press meet.

He said his government has made all efforts in the last three years to meet the expectations of the people.

"In these three years, efforts were made to solve the problems the state has been facing due to political instability since its creation in 2000. We strived hard to meet the aspirations of the people...a strong foundation has been laid in these three years," Das said.

The chief minister also said the state has been observing 2017-18 as 'Garib Kalyan Varsh' (year for the welfare of the poor) and thereafter it would implement the 'Sankalp se Siddhi (attainment through resolve)' programme of the Centre over the next five years.

Launching Jharkhand's own brand of honey, 'Jhar Madhu', Das said the state would export it to countries with colder climates, where the demand is high for the product.

Around 25,000 people have been trained in beekeeping and honey production in the rural areas, the chief minister said, adding that those who could not afford college education would get employment in honey-making now.

"We are here to do something for the poor...Our cabinet, senior officials and employees are working as a team...People are calling us an 'unstained government'," Das said.

Expressing gratitude to the state police for ensuring peace in the state, Das said development happens only when there is peace.

"The DGP, the CRPF, the CoBRA and jawans have worked on a mission mode and it is because of them we are moving forward with our development programmes," the chief minister said.

Jharkhand, with its huge reserve of natural resources, has the potential to become one of the most developed states in the world, he claimed.

"Investors will come to our state only when the atmosphere is conducive (for business). We created a convenient atmosphere (for the investors), made policies, and organised 'Momentum Jharkhand' summit," Das said, adding that in the next two years he would create more jobs and establish the state as a prime investment destination. PTI PVR RMS SNS TIR .

