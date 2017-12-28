New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A Congress MP today raised the killing of Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha, and demanded that similar hate crimes including mob lynchings be investigated by a judicial panel and steps be taken to restore the confidence of minorities.

"I want to bring to the notice of this August House a gruesome murder that occurred in Rajasthan where a person was beaten black and blue and kerosene was poured on him and he was burned alive and that video was also taken and shown in all the TVs," M I Shanavas of the Congress said during zero hour.

Afrazul of West Bengal's Malda district was set ablaze this month in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

"So it is in this context the murder of Mohammad Afrazul and similar hate crimes including mob lynching may be investigated by a judicial committee headed by a sitting judge and steps may be taken to restore the confidence of the minorities and ensure fair justice be given to them," Shanavas said.

The video, which went viral, shows a man raving about "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men, who are accused of seeking to propagate Islam. PTI SID SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.