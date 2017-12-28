Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said today that Ladakh is the crown of the state and the government was committed to its development.

"Ladakh is the crown of the state and we will ensure that it comes up as one of the most sought-after destinations in the whole country," Singh said at a function here.

The function was organised by All Ladakh Students Association Jammu (ALSAJ) in connection with the Losar festival dedicated to 19th Skushok Bakula on his birth centenary.

The deputy chief minister said the government was committed to ensure holistic development of the Ladakh region by providing state of art facilities in different sectors to the people so that it comes up as a model area besides being a tourist hub.

Several flagship programmes have already been undertaken for ensuring holistic development of this region so that people living in these parts get all the facilities needed for modern living, he said.

Singh said the people of the region had also made innumerable scarifies in defending the territorial integrity of the state and country, which is highly commendable and needs to be appreciated by all.

They have also exhibited extraordinary valour in difficult times and history stands testimony to the fact, the deputy chief minister said. PTI TAS ADS .

