New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) construction arm has bagged an order of Rs 1,600 crore in the international market, the infrastructure major said today.

In a BSE filing, the company said its L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business has secured an order worth of Rs 1,600 crore from Saudi Electricity Company to build a double circuit overhead transmission line.

The stock was up 0.03 per cent at Rs 1,258.95 on the BSE today. PTI SVK ARD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.