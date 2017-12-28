Kathalia (Tripura), Dec 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and chairman of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswa Sarma today alleged that law and order has collapsed in Tripura, where the Left Front is in power for the last 25-years.

Addressing a public rally at Kathalaia, Sarma said, "law and order has collapsed in Tripura and people have no right to life and property. The state has been reduced to backward state by the Left Front government." Sharma, who is also the Assam Finance Minister alleged that crime against women was very high in Tripura compared to other states.

He alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to create an atmosphere of fear to scare the people ahead of the state Assembly election.

"I am telling you to not to be afraid and the Left cadres would not be able to harm you because BJP would come to power this time," he said at the rally.

Sarma claimed that the BJP would win the Tripura Assembly elections.

Kathalia is under Dhanpur Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is the sitting MLA from Dhanpur.

Speaking in the rally state BJP president, Biplab Deb, claimed that more than two lakh people participated in the Â‘parivartan sabhaÂ’ (meeting for change) organised by the saffron party yesterday in all the 60 Assembly constituencies of the state.

The state BJP in-charge, Suni Deoodhar said, "Manik Sarkar is not the chief Minister of people, he is the chief minister of mafias. We are determined to oust the CPI(M) from power this time. CPI(M) supporters would vote for BJP this time to change the government".

Assembly election in Tripura is due early next year.

PTI JOY RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.