Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Liquor sales during this Christmas season in Kerala clocked a new record, netting over Rs 195.29 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 38 crore over the previous year.

State-owned Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), the sole vendor of Indian Made Foreign Liquor in both the wholesale and retail markets, recorded a sales turnover of Rs 195.29 crores through its 330 outlets from December 21 to 24, its officials said.

The sales figure was Rs.157.39 crore during the same period last year, they said.

The turnover for December stood at Rs 898 crore so far, higher than Rs 798 crore last year, and with three more days left in the month and the new year approaching, BEVCO officials said it was expected to go up further.

Every year liquor sales had been going up.

"This year, we have been able to record a growth of 10-12 per cent over the past year," an official said. PTI JRK VS .

