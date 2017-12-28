Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today accused the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of "overstepping" her constitutional and statutory powers. He said there was no room for dual power centres in a democracy and the ruling Congress would never "brook the hurdles the Lt Governor is putting in the working of the government." Addressing the celebrations of the 133rd foundation day of the Congress at the PCC office here, Naryanasamy said "she has been overstepping her constitutional and statutory powers and interferes in the routine working of the elected government in Puducherry." Narayanasamy said all parties without exception were "up in arms against Kiran Bedi, who is only an appointee of the Centre, for her style of functioning in Puducherry." He also charged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre with having failed the people through "weak economic policies" affecting the common man, unemployed youth, farmers and the weaker sections.

The Congress government in Puducherry and Bedi have been at loggerheads since she assumed office last year over several issues, including medical admissions, civic problems and induction of three nominated MLAs.PTI COR BN .

