Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) The VHP today asked the Odisha government to make public the reports of the two judicial commissions, on the killing of its leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Board of Trustees on the second day of its three-day convention here, asked that the state government to make public the reports of Panigrahi and Naidu commission and demanded arrest of the real culprits involved in the killing.

The Odisha government had set up two judicial commissions.

The state government had set up the Basudev Panigrahi Commission to probe into an assault on Saraswati in December 2007 and the J S Naidu Commission was constituted after the killing of the VHP leader in August 2008.

"If necessary and prompt action were being taken after the initial attacks in 2007, the assassination in 2008 could have been avoided. Behind this merciless killing, the hands of the state government cannot be ignored and for that the VHP has been demanding a CBI probe of the case for years," the VHP said in a resolution.

"The people behind this wicked syndicate, who are trying for ethnic cleansing of Hindus, to make India a Hindu free nation should be put behind bars and justice should prevail for the tribal communities," the resolution said. PTI AAM SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.