Mangaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) The clock tower, a prominent landmark in the city in the past and demolished a decade ago to facilitate smooth flow of traffic, is getting a rebirth with the Mangaluru City Corporation including its reconstruction under the Smart City project.

The new clock tower would come up exactly where it once stood near the University College, City Mayor Kavitha Sanil told reporters here.

Though it was not part of the Smart City project, the tower construction was included on the insistence of the Mayor.

As per the estimate, clock tower construction, including the main building, yard work, aluminium ladders, clocks and electrical installations, would cost Rs 90 lakh.

The Mayor said she wanted the project to be executed on priority basis and tenders were being called for the work.

The tender for the work would be opened on January 15 next year.

The City Corporation had gone in for a short-tender to ensure that the project was completed at the earliest, Sanil said adding that she wished that the clock tower would be ready before she demits office in March.

Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer said the proposed clock tower would be 21-metres tall and rectangular in shape, exactly resembling the old city icon.

The architectural look of the old clock tower would be retained and it would have clocks facing all four sides, he said. PTI MVG RA SS .

