New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Representatives of civil society organisations of Manipur today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking details of the Framework Agreement signed between Naga rebel group NSCN(IM) and the Centre.

At a meeting this morning, an eight-member team apprised Modi that due to lack of transparency in the ongoing Naga peace talks, there have been apprehensions in Manipur over territorial integrity of the state, said a statement by the joint committee of the civil society bodies.

These organisations include United Committee Manipur (UCM), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and Committee on Civil Societies Kangleipak (CCSK).

The prime minister asked the members to have faith in Indian government and not to believe in hearsay, it added.

Stating that the Centre till date has not made any announcements regarding the details of the Naga talks, Modi said that his government was always open to suggestions on various issues regarding the state, the statement said quoting the prime minister.

He also asked the civil society representatives to apprise concerned officials whenever they have any suggestions or apprehensions, it added.

In August 2015, the Centre and the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) faction had signed an agreement paving the way to end the country's oldest insurgency.

Termed as Framework Agreement it has, however, failed to yield a final outcome.

Among others, NSCN(IM) has sought integration of Naga inhabited areas of the North East and autonomy of the proposed region. The demand affects Manipur as the state has vast areas inhabited by Nagas.

During the meeting, Modi pointed out that Manipur is today among the most economically backward states in the North East due to violence and focus should be on growth and development to bring peace in the state, the statement said.

