Malkangiri (Odisha), Dec 28 (PTI) A Maoist, who was among the 12 arrested by Malakangiri district police on Wednesday, allegedly committed suicide at the district police barrack here today.

The Maoist, who hails from Chandraguda village of the district, had reportedly hanged himself inside the latrine of the police barrack, superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said.

When the arrested Maoists were boarding a police vehicle to travel to the court, where they were scheduled to be produced, the man went to the toilet. Some time later his body was found hanging in the toilet, the SP said.

The rebel's body was handed over to his family after post mortem and an officer of the rank of a deputy superintendent of police of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) has been asked to probe the incident.

Meena said the investigation is being carried out as per the NHRC guidelines. PTI COR AAM KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.