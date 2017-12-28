New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Education major MBD Group will launch robotics for school education and a new line of interactive e-books at the World Book Fair 2018 here in January.

Digital content will also be showcased for CBSE Board, Maharashtra Board, Karnataka Board, Rajasthan Board, Assam Board, Andhra & Telangana Board, Madhya Pradesh Board, Delhi Board, Chhattisgarh Board, Gujarat Board, UP Board, Kerala Board, Tamil Nadu Board and for Sri Lanka and South Africa as well, a company release said.

The group will be showcasing its educational apps for kids at the fair which will start from January 6 and will be on till January 14, 2018. PTI DRR SBT .

