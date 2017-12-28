Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) will be hosting the 44th Sub-Junior National Inter-State Carrom Championship 2017-18 and the 24th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2017-18 in Dadar in Central Mumbai from January 2 to 5.

The events recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).

Budding young players from 22 states will compete for the top honours in the cadet (Under-12) boys and girls and sub-junior (Under-14) boys and girls categories, a media release issued here said.

However, the main attraction of the event will be the participation of five world champions and 40 Indian stars, who will exhibit their skills in the Federation Cup.

The format of the competition in the cadet category will be only singles and direct knock-out rounds while the sub-junior event will consist of team championship which will be played on a league cum knock-out basis and individual singles.

In the Federation Cup, competition will be conducted for men's and women's singles and doubles and will be played on a direct knockout basis, it added. PTI NRB NSK .

