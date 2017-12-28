Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked Pakistan to adopt a humane approach with Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and ensure his fair trial.

Expressing sadness over the treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife during their recent visit to Pakistan, she said humanity should be treated above politics.

Mehbooba made the statement in a tweet in Urdu on the micro blogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and Roads and Buildings Minister Naeem Akhtar also expressed displeasure over the treatment with Jadhav's wife and mother in Pakistan.

"It is inhumanity of Pakistan. It played this game to mislead the people and got exposed before the world," Singh said.

"This is the reality of Pakistan, which does not believe in humanity," he told reporters on the sidelines of the oath taking function of Mehbooba's brother, Tassaduq Mufti who along with PDP legislator Javaid Mustafa Mir were inducted into the cabinet today.

Talking about repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, he said, "We have made it clear that we will not initiate firing from this side. But if such a thing happens from Pakistan, it will be given a befitting reply." "Humanitarian outreach should not be made a victim of politics," Akhtar said. PTI TAS SNE .

