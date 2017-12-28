Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs: MDS1 TN-LANKA-FISHERMEN Rameswaram(TN): Sri Lankan courts in Jaffna and Vavunia orders release of 69 Tamil Nadu fishermen lodged in prisons there, an official said here.

MDS2 KL-CPI(M) ATTACK Kannur (Ker): A CPI(M) worker suffers serious injuries in an attack by suspected BJP workers at Panoor in the politically volatile district.

MDS3 TN-AIADMK Chennai: Ruling AIADMK continues to crack the whip against supporters of rival leader TTV Dhinakaran post its RK Nagar bypoll defeat, expelling 44 of them and relieving two others from party posts.

MDS4 KL-MATRICIDE Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old engineering student arrested for allegedly strangulating to death his mother and later burning her body in his house compound here, police said.

MES1 TN-ASSEMBLY Chennnai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet for its next session from January eight, 2018. The session will commence with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, his first after taking over last month.

MES2 TN-NEET-ASSISTANCE Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government gives a financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh to the family of a Dalit girl who allegedly committed suicide over the NEET issue in September last triggering widespread outrage across the state. PTI SS SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.