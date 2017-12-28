New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Milk production has increased to 163.7 million tonnes in last fiscal from around 17-22 million tonnes in the 1960s, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today.

He was speaking at the Consultative Committee meeting on Dairy Development held here.

Singh said that India continues to be the largest producer of milk in the world since last 15 years.

The credit for this achievement goes to the initiatives taken by the government by implementing various schemes to increase the productivity of milch animals.

Similarly, per capita availability of milk has increased from 307 grams in 2013-14 to 351 grams in the year 2016-17, which shows a growth of 14.3 per cent. The income of dairy farmers increased by 23.77 per cent in 2014-17 compared to 2011-14.

"During the last three years, with the annual growth rate of 5.53 per cent, milk production in India has outpaced global milk production where it has grown by 2.09 per cent," Singh said. PTI MJH SBT .

