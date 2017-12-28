New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Around 16,000 members of different school management committees (SMCs) will now be able to connect with each other and carry out their operations using a mobile application.

The SMC app was launched here today by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The app is aimed at helping the schools, parents and students in better coordination and result-oriented performance.

"We have done an experiment towards democratisation of school education system in Delhi. Our effort is to make the SMC members realise that they are the owners of the schools and will contribute their services for betterment of quality of education," Kejriwal said at the event.

The chief minister further said that the SMCs' decisions should be made binding upon the schools and they should be provided with some funds to carry out essential and need based works in the schools. PTI GJS SMN .

