Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Foodtech startup MonkeyBox today announced the acqui-hire of 75inabox that focusses on delivering customised nutrition-based meals to adults.

With this acquisition, MonkeyBox that provides nutritious meals to children in schools is now expanding its customer portfolio to corporates and offices based in Bengaluru and will be focusing on delivering delicious and fresh home cooked meals, the company said in a release.

It said as part of the acquisition the founders and team of 75inabox will be joining MonkeyBox team.

"We look forward to leveraging our joint understanding of importance of nutrition and we feel that with this acqui-hire, we'll be able to reach out to a greater audience," MonkeyBox Co-founder and CEO Sanjay Rao said.

Post the acquisition, 75inabox will start delivering meal boxes to corporates across Bengaluru, MonkeyBox said adding that the subscription model will be available in two packages - 5 days and 22 days and will provide breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Started by Sanjay Rao and Sandeep Kannambadi in October, 2015, MonkeyBox is currently catering to 2000-plus children across 200-plus schools in Bengaluru and plans to expand to other cities. PTI KSU RA SS .

