New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Expressing concern over China making a foray into India's neigbourhood, a Lok Sabha member today stressed the need to reorient the policy towards its neighbours.

"I think our neighbourhood policy needs to be reoriented," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC) said during the Zero Hour.

China has been making a foray into the periphery of India, much to the concern of the country specially in view of the strategic perspective, Chowdhury said.

"Not only that, our another neighbouring country Nepal and their anti-India rhetoric is getting pronounced," he said, calling for a relook of the existing policy.

Rabindra Kumar Jena (BJD) said there were about 1.3 lakh post offices in the country which employ 2.7 lakh gramin dak sevaks. They account for almost 90 per cent of the Indian postal work and generate close to 70 per cent of the revenue.

But the gramin dak sevaks are paid the least, have zero job security and do not have any social security scheme.

He urged the government to implement 2.5 per cent hike in the salary of gramin dak sevaks and ensure that they are paid the minimum wages.

M K Raghavan (INC) urged the govenrnment to include Calicut in the smart city scheme, while Kaushalendra Kumar (Janata Dal-United)) made a plea for setting up Ayush University at Rajgir in Bihar. PTI SID ARC .

