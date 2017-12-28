New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a senior official of its health department over corruption charges.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against a senior official of the health department and he has been placed under immediate suspension," an official order said.

The official concerned did not respond to calls and text messages seeking his comment on the matter.

"He is a corrupt official and various complaints were received against him over taking bribes for renewal of licenses and other tasks," NDMC vice chairman Karan Singh Tanwar said. PTI GJS SRY .

