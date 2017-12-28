New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Northeastern region has registered 17.79 per cent decadal growth of its population in the last decade, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"Census 2011 shows that the decadal increase in the total population in Northeastern region was 17.79 per cent over Census 2001, as compared to the all-India decadal growth rate of 17.64 per cent during the same period," Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. PTI ACB SRY .

