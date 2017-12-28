Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) The number of tourists arriving the Pink city has increased by nearly 10 per cent towards the end of the year, with domestic as well as foreign visitors flocking to Jaipur to enjoy holidays.

Director of the tourism department Pradeep Kumar said that the increase was nearly 10 per cent in the arrival of tourists this year compared to last year.

On the occasion of Christmas, 16,034 tourists visited Amber Fort while 9,224 tourists visited Jantar Mantar.

The footfall in Hawa Mahal and museum was 6,974 and 5,199 respectively on December 25.

Rajasthan association of tour operators' president Khalid Ahmad said that most of the foreign tourists visiting the city are from European countries.

They celebrated Christmas in the state and will be welcoming the new year also in the desert state, Ahmad said.

Jaipur hotel association's president Gajendra Luniwal said that the occupancy of hotels presently was nearly 80 per cent as the tourists are rushing to the Pink city. PTI SDA SNE .

