Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Eminent historian Irfan Habib today said the Left and CPI(M) need to form a broader unity of secular and democratic forces to resist "fascist forces".

"In order to resist the fascist forces like BJP and RSS, the Left and the CPI(M) needs to form a broader unity of secular and democratic forces in the country," Habib said while addressing a seminar organised by the West Bengal CPI(M) unit.

Habib while bringing in references of various communist revolutionaries said in the present situation the sole aim should be to stop the fascist forces.

Habib's comment comes at a time when the CPI(M) leadership is going through a detail discussion process to decide on its next political and tactical line which will be adopted in the party congress in April 2018.

A large section of West Bengal CPI(M) unit is in favour of forging an alliance with Congress in order to stop the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

Habib, last year had written to the CPI(M) leadership, supporting an alliance between the Congress and Left to "counter" the rise of the BJP. PTI PNT RG .

