Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) A newly-married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at an apartment here after a heated argument with her husband, a police officer said today.

Sarnabi Biswas, 26, was living at an upscale society in sector 123, Noida since her marriage to Apoorva for the last one year.

"Her parents who reside in West Bengal have been informed and the body is already sent for post-mortem," said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), phase-3 police station, Noida.

Apoorva, who is a doctor, had a heated argument with his wife last night, Kumar said, adding that an investigation into the matter is on. PTI CORR SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.