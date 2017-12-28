Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Prices of all commodities remain unchanged for the third day in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise): Thoor Dal Rs 7,100, Urad Dal Rs 7,000, Moong Dal Rs 6,900, Gram Dal Rs 5,500, Sugar Rs 3,700, Wheat Rs 2,600, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,400 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,200. PTI NTR NTR .

