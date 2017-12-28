Noida (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) The city police today said they launched probe into the reports of three girls who went missing from a slum cluster in Sector 67 here.

Santosh and his wife work for a private company and live in the jhuggi cluster in Sector 67. On Saturday evening when they returned home their two daughters, Chandani (8) and Roshni (12), were missing, a police official said.

The girls could not be traced since and the police today lodged a missing person report in the matter, the official said.

From the same jhuggi cluster another 11-year-old girl, Sadhna, has also been missing for a while, the policeman said, without providing other details. PTI COR KIS KIS .

