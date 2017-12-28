Noida (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Three girls, including two sisters, who had gone missing on Saturday from their homes in Sector 67 here, today returned on their own, police said.

The girls, aged between 8 and 12 years, said they had left home to go to watch a movie, but ended up staying in and around Ghaziabad Railway Station over the next four days.

Police yesterday filed a case in the matter, even as the children's parents looked for them, suspecting a foul play.

"We had gone together in an auto that left us at the railway station, where we stayed all this while. We begged for money there and lived off it but eventually got scared so returned home," one of the girls (12) told PTI.

Another girl (12) said they left home because her mother scolded her, while the youngest of them (8) said she left home to watch a film.

Police were yet to confirm the claims of the girls.

Jitender Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 71 police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said the girls returned on their own this evening.

The parents of one girl run an egg stall, while the father and mother of the other were eployed by a private company. The girls are not enrolled in schools, locals said.

Child rights activists said migrant labourers in the city are particularly vulnerable with their children constituting a substantial number of cases of missing kids.

"There is a dire need to link the children of migrant labourers with the school system and also evolve a system of community policing in their neighbourhoods," said Satya Prakash, project manager at FXB India Suraksha. PTI KIS ABH KIS .

