Baripada (Odisha), Dec 28 (PTI) One person died and five others of the same family fell ill after consuming wild potatoes in Mayurbhanj district, police said today.

The incident took place at Sindurgoura village under Baripada Sadar Police Station limit. Five sick persons have been admitted at the PRM Medical College and Hospital here.

The deceased has been identified as Jyati Nath Mohato (80). He died on the way to the hospital, said Abhimanyu Naik, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Baripada told reporters.

Naik said the family members had collected the wild potatoes from the nearby Similipal forests and consumed them.

However, all of them fell ill after eating such potatoes, he said. PTI COR AAM RG .

