Indore, Dec 28 (PTI) The 62nd annual convention of the Indian Orthopaedic Association being held here has seen over 4000 doctors sharing their experiences and discussing new technology.

Doctors from different part of the country shared their expertise on various orthopaedic-related subjects during the technical sessions organised on the second day of the IOACON-2017 convention yesterday, a press release informed.

It added that several doctors including Dr John Mukhopadhyay (Patna), Dr Prakash Bangani (Indore), Dr Vikas Agashe and Roshan Wade (Mumbai), Dr T Ajitprasad, Dr Parag Sancheti, Dr Jawahar Pachore delivered lectures during the instructional course workshop.

Dr Bangani, while delivering his lecture, said that bone infections had to be dealt with care as they take a lot of time to heal unlike normal infections. PTI ADU MAS BNM .

