New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has asked National Textile Corporation (NTC) to maintain a centralised data bank of all land assets.

According to a report of the standing committee on labour on 'Land assets management in NTC' of the textiles ministry, the committee has called for a consolidated data of land holdings to be maintained by the corporation.

"In so far as the ministry's stance on putting all details on NTC website is concerned, the name, location, address, etc of the running NTC mills only were found to be displayed there," the report said.

It also recommended to finalise the land utilisation policy at the earliest so that the land identified for sale could be decided upon.

The NTC has 2,650.93 acres of freehold land, out of which 2,106.06 acres is lying idle.

NTC is incurring an expenditure of Rs 3,153.41 lakh per annum towards maintenance/security of the land.

It said the committee expressed concerns that on one hand the company is selling their land to overcome their past burden and revive the mills for their survival and on the other hand, they are spending large amount annually on maintenance of land, which is lying idle, due to non- finalisation of the policy.

It also suggested to draw an action plan in the next six months for gainful utilisation of 775.44 acres of land, which are free from any dispute. PTI RR SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.