Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) The Karnataka PCC today said the Mahadayi water sharing row between the state and Goa could be solved in "five minutes" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervenes.

"It is just a five minute job (for the prime minister). All that he (Modi) needs is make a phone call and tell Parrikar (Goa chief minister) to release 7.56 TMC drinking water," KPCC chief Parameshwara said.

Addressing party workers on the foundation day of the Congress, Parameshwara took a dig at BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa for "raking up" the issue only for political gains and not helping the Congress government to find a solution to the row.

"You (Yeddyurappa) were the chief minister in the previous term. Why did you not solve it? (After Congress came to power), we even requested Yeddyurappa to take us to the Prime Minister," Parameshwara said.

While he was speaking, some workers started walking out of the hall.

"What else is expected of you other than your time for the party? We are only doing some service, that's it.There are people who have sacrificed way beyond what we are doing today," the KPCC chief said.

Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi river water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag. PTI GMS RA BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.