Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Gal Gadot are among the list of celebrities who will present at the upcoming 75th Golden Globe Awards.

With this week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has begun announcing the names of celebs set to present awards at the annual event, E! Online reported.

It would be the "Wonder Woman" star's debut appearance at the Globes.

The line-up of presenters also includes - "Scandal" actor Kerry Washington.

TV presenter Seth Meyers will be the host at 2018 Golden Globes.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 7. PTI RDS RDS .

