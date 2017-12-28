New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) It was a sunny day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, said a Met department official.

The weather was pleasant.

The humidity oscillated between 100 and 33 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies along with shallow and moderate fog for tomorrow.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.