Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested yesterday for running over and killing a person in what police said was a planned move.

The incident happened on November 18 in which Ramji Chatradhari Sharma (46), a local saloon owner, was run over while he was on a morning walk in Thane's Azad Nagar locality.

Deputy commissioner of police Sunil Lokhande today said that while a case was registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code, subsequent investigations raised suspicion that the act might have been a planned one.

Police said that the vehicle involved in the accident was later subject to repairs as well a paint-job which raised suspicion.

Officials said the inspection of call data records of the deceased as well as local inquiries revealed that the deceased was allegedly stalking a woman.

Police said that the woman, Sumari Suresh Yadav, along with another man, planned to kill Sharma after being fed up with the latter's behaviour.

On November 18, the man, who police identified as Jaiprakash Mangru Chavan (32), ran over Sharma with his car, said police.

Both Yadav and Chavan have been arrested and have been charged with murder, police said. PT COR BNM .

