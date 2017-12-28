New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A Delhi Police assistant sub- inspector was found dead in the barracks of a police station here today, the police said.

The deceased, Ramesh Kumar, was posted in South Rohini Police Station.

Prima facie, it appears that he had shot himself with his service pistol, the police said.

A probe is underway. PTI SLB DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.