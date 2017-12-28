New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 42-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector was found dead in the barracks of a police station here today, the police said.

The deceased, Ramesh Kumar, was posted in South Rohini Police Station and was found with a bullet wound to his chest, they added.

Prima facie, it appears that he had shot himself with his service pistol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Kumar's shift ended at 8pm yesterday and he retired at the barracks instead of heading home, he said, adding that he did not return his service pistol despite the shift getting over.

This morning, his body was found on the bed and his pistol was also found on the spot, DCP Gupta said.

Police suspect that Kumar was depressed. Kumar's father had passed away in July and a vigilance inquiry was initiated against him around the same time, officials said.

No suicide note was found and hence the reason was still not clear, the DCP said.

Kumar had joined Delhi Police as a constable in 1995. He is survived by his family and two children. he added. PTI SLB IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.