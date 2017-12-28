Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Trilok Jamwal was appointed the political advisor to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today.

The government also appointed BJP spokesperson Mohinder Dharmani the officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister.

Thakur was yesterday sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, along with 11 other ministers, at a ceremony at the historic Ridge Ground here. PTI PCL SMN .

