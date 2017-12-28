Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said a series of boat races will be held here from January 25 to 28, 2018, which will witness the participation of sailors from various countries.

The event titled 'Sailing the East Coast' regatta will be conducted as part of the 'Bon Jour India' celebrations organised by the French government in Puducherry, he said.

Speaking at an event here, Narayanasamy said it would be the first regatta and nautical event in the Union Territory conducted by the Pondicherry Sailing Association.

It would be organised with the support of the French Embassy, the Institute of France in Pondicherry and the Puducherry government.

French Consul General Catherine Suard, who spoke on the occasion said conduct of the 'regatta' would be part of the highlights of innovation in Indo-French relationship.

President of Puducherry-based Indian Sailing Association Balachandran said the regatta is expected to attract around 50 competitors including international sailors.

It will be a combined event for sailors in the following categories - Optimist, Laser, Laser Radial and Moth.

The Moth category is being introduced for the first time in India by the Association, he said.

The French Laser class team would participate in the regatta.

Meanwhile, a press release from Pondicherry Sailing Association the regatta consists of 10 to 12 individual races.

On the development front, Narayanasamy said the French government has shown keen interest in collaborating with the territorial administration to promote developmental activities here.

The launch of the Rs 1,800 crore 'Smart City Project' in Puducherry in collaboration with the government of France and the Centre and funding of drinking water projects and others were proof of his government's initiatives getting patronage of the French administration, he added.

Narayanasamy further said he would request the French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Puducherry during his trip to the country.

"I have already spoken to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in this connection and it would be a privilege for Puducherry to have the French President here." he added. PTI COR SS ROH .

