Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Assets of shell companies in Rajasthan will be identified and suitable action will be taken against them, state industry minister Rajpal Singh said.

He said that of the 2,24,734 shell companies identified across the country, more than 14,000 are in the state.

The minister informed that the industry department has been directed to ask all other concerning departments to identify assets of those companies and take action against them in 15 days. PTI SDA MR .

