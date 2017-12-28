Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap Singh has got back jewellery items worth over Rs 1.07 crore that were seized in 2003 after several cases were registered against them.

The district administration yesterday released the jewellery items kept in the district treasury after a no- objection certificate from the income tax department, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Somdutt Maurya said.

Raja Bhaiya, who was a minister in 2002 in the government led by BSP supremo Mayawati, was arrested following a complaint by MLA Pooran Singh Bundela and was sent to jail.

Subsequently, several FIRs were registered against Raja Bhaiya, his father Uday Pratap Singh, cousin Akshay Pratap Singh and MLA Ramnath Saroj, along with their supporters.

In January 2003, the jewellery was seized and kept at the district treasury.

