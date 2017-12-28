Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Ricky Martin is set to return for his residency at Las Vegas's Park Theatre.

The 46-year-old singer has announced 12 performance dates for his headlining show, "All In" at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino next year.

The one-of-a-kind gig, promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, features Martin performing 21 of his greatest and current hits, including blockbusters such as "Livin' La Vida Loca", "Shake Your Bon Bon", "She Bangs", "Cup of Life" and many more.

The performance dates for 2018 are - March 15, 17, 18, 21, 24 and 25; May 23, 26, 27 and 30, and June 2 and 3.

Last year, he performed in the Sin City in support of his One World tour.

Director Jamie King has helmed "All In", who has previously collaborated with the Grammy winner on his 2007 Black and White Tour and 1999's Livin' La Vida Loca Tour.

King has directed more than two dozen tours for superstars including Madonna, Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Additionally, for every ticket sold to his Las Vegas shows, Martin will donate one dollar to The Ricky Martin Foundation, which has provided support to the hurricane-struck Puerto Rico and pledged to eliminate human trafficking. PTI RDS BK .

